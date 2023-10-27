Why I want to change face of Afrobeats – Valentiiano

By Rita Okoye

In a bold move to reshape the Afrobeats landscape, Valentiiano, known in the music world as Valentine Okechukwu Enwerem, is emerging as a versatile talent, encompassing the roles of singer, songwriter, vocalist, and dancer. As a current artist under the prestigious Pollux Records label, Valentiiano is injecting fresh creativity into the genre.

Valentiiano’s journey into the world of music commenced during his formative years, having graduated from the University of Calabar with a degree in Theatre and Media Studies. He reflects on his musical beginnings, saying, “Music has been an integral part of my life since a very young age, and my passion for it has always burned brightly. Interestingly, my initial ambition was to become a dancer, but everything changed when I discovered my profound love for music.”

While still in secondary school, he embarked on his musical voyage, initially immersing himself in the world of rap, inspired by his deep admiration for hip-hop culture and the genre as a whole. His unwavering dedication to dancing, which had already become his hallmark, didn’t deter his growing affection and enthusiasm for music. Over time, his passion for music transformed into a dream he was eager to chase. A pivotal moment arrived when he unveiled his inherent talent for singing, prompting a shift from rapping to vocal artistry.

Valentiiano’s music is an authentic reflection of his life, personal experiences, and the contemporary society around him. In his own words, “One aspect of my music that I take very seriously is my lyrics. They carry depth and provide insight. I’m not someone who easily expresses himself openly, so the world gets to know me and resonate with me through my music. My personal experiences, daily life, and societal events play a pivotal role and greatly influence my music and songwriting process. I envision myself as a catalyst in changing the face of Afrobeats, and this is because I have a message that the world needs to hear.”