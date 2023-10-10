Why I want my colleagues to see me as threat – Ruger

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Afrobeats superstar, Ruger has said he wants his colleagues in the music industry to see him as ‘a threat’ because it is bad when an artiste is not seen as such in the industry.

The singer disclosed this while explaining the inspiration behind his hit song ‘Asiwaju’ in the latest episode of the Afrobeats Podcast hosted by Adesope Olajide.

In the hit single, Ruger bragged about being ahead of others as he praised himself in Pidgin and Yoruba.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the song, he said, “It [‘Asiwaju’] is everything. It’s a viby song. It’s also a personal message because I don’t want anyone to look at me as not dangerous.

“When people don’t see you as a threat, it’s bad. There are a lot of artistes that are in that category. Sorry and it’s bad, honestly. When you are about to release music and nobody is shaking; you announce a single/project release date and nobody is bothered. It’s really bad.

“You’ve to make yourself a threat. People have to anticipate your release whether it’s good or bad. That’s the level I’m on right now. It’s deliberate. I want my colleagues to see me as a threat. You can’t be a softy. You either be a monster or you be food. Many people are foods right now. The music business taught be to be hard. It’s not all love, mehn. I can’t lie to you. Just follow your own pace and be that monster.”

Ruger also said he has realized that only a few people love him for who he is, adding that rapper Dremo is the only friend he has in the music industry.