Why I survived 13 tribunal cases, Adefarati, Ondo Rep member

— Fingers God, late father’s pedigree, integrity

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Chairman, the House Committee on Labour, Productivity and Employment, Gboyega Adefarati, has attributed his success at the last election to the pedigree and integrity of his late father, former Ondo state governor, Chief Adebayo Adefarati.

Late sage, Adefarati, was the governor of the state between 1999 and 2003.

The member representing Akoko South East/Akoko South West Federal constituency at the House of Representatives, said that he was able to scale through many hurdles through the help of God, pedigree and integrity of his late father.

Adefarati while speaking during a thanksgiving service held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State,said that his late father served the people selflessly as governor of the state.

He promised never to depart from the progressive ideals of his late father.

Recalling his many struggles and travails in the buildup to the 2023 general elections, Adefarati was full of praises and gratitude to God Almighty for His invaluable grace that saw him through the electioneering period unscathed and, especially, for the resounding victory secured at the poll.

The Rep member, said that “only God could have made his victory a reality.

He pleaded with the church to always remember him in their prayers so that his time in office would bring the much anticipated dividends of democracy to the people of his primary constituency.

Adefarati appreciated the Governor of Ondo State, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, “for his love and unwavering support for him before, during and after the electioneering period.

He also appreciated the Chairman of the party in the state, Ade Adetimehin whom he referred to as the first political son of his late father, for his steady support.

The Rep Member, thanked his legal team led by Chief Olusola Oke, SAN, and the Asiwaju of Oba-Akoko, Olajide Ajana, SAN, for “deploying all legal arsenals and expertise at their disposal in handling and winning his (13) cases in different courts before and after the election.

He further appreciated all party leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across the (26) wards within the federal constituency for standing firmly with him to realise his longtime ambition.

Meanwhile, to mark his 100 days in office, Adefarati distributed N50,000 each to the (100) people nominated from across the (26) wards within his federal constituency as empowerment fund.

The church service which was presided over by the Lord Bishop of Akoko Diocese of the Anglican Communion, the Rt. Rev. Bada, had in attendance the Governor of Ondo State, Ararkunrin Rotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, ably represented by Mr. Dare Aragbaye, the Matriarch of Adefarati dynasty and former First Lady of Ondo State, HE. Chief Mrs. Adetutu Adefarati, the Chairman of APC in Ondo State, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, Sen. Pastor Jide Ipinsagba (Ondo North), Sen. Niyi Adegbomire SAN. (Ondo Central), the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Olamide Oladiji and members of Ondo State House of Assembly, members of the Ondo State Executive Council, Chairmen and members of Boards and Commissions.

Also present at the occasion were royal fathers and regents led by the Alale of Akungba land. High chiefs, chiefs, and community leaders. Members of the Ultimate Club of Akungba, led by Elder Jacob Ogidigbo, party leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).