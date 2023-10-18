Why I refused linking up with Davido in 2019 – Odumodublvck

Nigerian rapper, Odumodublvck has revealed that he once declined an offer to meet Davido for promotion.



According to Odumodublvck, he turned down the offer because the Afrobeats star does not “align with my vision”.



The fast-rising rapper disclosed this in a recent interview on the CTRL Room,



He said he instead affiliated himself with Teezee, BOJ, and Sholzy because they “are the pipeline to the UK market”.



“In 2019, someone said we should go to Lagos and meet Davido. But I was like, ‘What will Davido do for me?’ Even if Davido takes me to America and puts me on stage and I am rapping my stuff, his fans will not understand because they are Afrobeats fans,” he said.



“But these guys: Teezee, BOJ, and Sholz, are the pipeline to the UK market. And those are the closest guys I sound like internationally. So why do not I follow that route to get to wherever I want to get to?



“I was like, I do not need Davido for anything now. Let me follow people who align with my vision. And that was how we just came together and we are here now. Number one in the country against all odds.”