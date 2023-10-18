Why I offer free haircuts to strangers in Italy – Nigerian-born barber, Ofuoyan

By John Egbokhan

Nigerian-born hairstylist, Jimmy Ofuoyan has spoken on what made him offer free haircuts to strangers in the city centre of Pescara, Italy.

Ofuoyan recently became trending news on social media after showing his philanthropic side, cutting the hair of some individuals in the heart of the city.

The young Nigerian entrepreneur also treated some strangers to a free shopping spree.

He took the concept of philanthropy to another new level when he gave free haircuts to total strangers.

He attributed his kind gesture to his success at the craft which he started at the age of 12 years old.

Ofuoyan has come a long way to attain this type of success, having started hairstyling at a very young age of 12.

He said he had mastered and practised the craft in Libya Prison and would practice on his own head and others.

He said, “I was born into hardship but thankfully today, I am better and this is my way of giving back.

“My life depended on it and me proving I’m worth keeping alive and had something to offer to my captors and others in the prison camp .

“I never had the chance to use a clipper based on the situation and place I found myself in those days. So I’d only use a Razor blade and a small comb as a guide to do a fade and blend the hair”, added Jimmy Ofuoyan.