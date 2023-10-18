Why I give alms to the less privilege – Osere

…says ONELGA hasn’t felt needed development, calls Wike for help

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Chief Executive Officer of Osere-Denko Integrated Service Nigeria Limited, Comrade Dennis Osere, has said he gives help the the less privileged individuals in the society in obedience to God’s command, adding that giving is spiritual.

Osere also said in spite that Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State stands as one of the major oil producing areas in Niger Delta, that the people have now benefitted much.

Osere, who spoke while marking his 46 birthday, in which he had handed over a two bedroom apartment he had renovated to the family of Moses Onadia, schools bags to over 200 students, a Sienna car for the ONELGA Secuity and Peace Advisory Committee, OSPAC a local security body in the area.

Osere said his uses his birthday celebrations to give alms to less privileged individuals in the society, adding that spirit of God motivates him to give.

Osere said: “I am the son of holy spirit, I came from heaven. I am an anointed son of God. The bible told me that I came into this world with nothing and I will go back with nothing, and nothing shall he go with.

“So, it is important to me, by the understanding of the holy spirit that when you are made rich, or when God has given you his wealth, that wealth is not meant for you alone.

“The wealth that God gave to everyone on this earth is to impact on other people. I feel what God has given to me is not for me alone but to help take up responsibility.

“I am so happy that today I am strong to mark my 46 birthday. But what is more important to me is when I see our people coming to celebrate with me.

“What is very significant to me is that every of my birthday, I give out alms that are well appreciated. Today, we started by commissioning a building that we renovated for a family through the instruction of the holy spirit.

“We handed over a Sienna car to the OSPAC to help them in their efforts to ensure that ONELGA people sleep with their two eyes closed. We also purchased some school bags for our students that are in school. I feel that every of my birthday there should be something significant that I should do to make the people happy.”

Osere noted that his calling is to give arms, adding that he feels satisfaction when people benefit from his God’s given resources.

“Giving is a spirit. Once you have the spirit of giving, you must give. No matter what you have, if you don’t have the spirit of given, you cannot give.

“For me, every body have their calling and what they are sent to do here on earth. But for me, my duty on this earth is to touch the poor and bring development to my community.

“When I see my people smiling, I smile too. I don’t want to be rich and my people are not smiling. I came from a poor family. We were not known. My father Moses Osere was a camera man. You can understand that income of a camera man.

“I passed through the stages of life. I was once a motorcyclist, a bus conductor, a driver, a pipeline welder. I have worked in Saipen for about 10 years. It is by the grace of God I found myself where I am today.

“For the fact that God has blessed me doesn’t mean I should not remember where I am coming from. I came from a poor home, so I try to uplift those who are in that stage I was years back.

“Riches is by God’s privilege and not by academic qualification and connection. This is the reason Bible says I giveth to whom I chose. God has given to me by the privilege that I serve him does not make me better than others. We are all the same and equal before God.

“When we die, we all go into the same six fit grave, the corpses of the rich and poor go to the same mortuary.”

He said despite the huge natural endowment that the expected development which they require is yet to come to them, calling on the governor of the state to activate a process of ensuring due development of the oil rich area.

He noted that the political leaders in the area have not done much to attract development in the area.

He said: “The government has not done much in ONELGA. I can say it is not the problem of the state, but the problem of political leaders of ONELGA. This is because they are not pushing hard for the state government to come and do the things they are supposed to come and do for the people of ONELGA.

“I can say it for sure, I was teaching last week, in our gathering, and the holy spirit laid it in my heart. I mentioned that I was close to one politician in our area, I was not pleased that as a political leader who gather all of us to always vote for the party has not done much. We support party without benefit.

“We are not pleased because the face of the government is not known in ONELGA. We are calling on the Rivers State Government, the Minister of FCT, Chief Nyesom Wike, who has brought development to Obio/Akpor and Rivers State at large to see that ONELGA people voted for him, to see that ONELGA people deserve better development. There is no love in ONELGA, but I am calling for love amongst ourselves.

“In ONELGA, I am almost the highest employer of labour. There is not state in this country that we don’t have people working under Osere-Denko Integrated Service Nigeria Limited. Our people should be remembered in this country, state.”

Osere said he is into pipeline secuity and welding, adding that he does not see the fact that his source of getting money is tedious to withhold Gods blessings.

“I am a politician by God’s grace, but I can tell you that in the past 24 years, I have not gotten a dime from politics. I contested the Local Government Chairman of ONELGA some years back, I was denied.

“I contested councillor in ward 16, I was denied. I got my money at the construction director for Osere-Denko. We are into pipeline laying and constitution. Our jobs are done in the forest. We also secure pipelines

“With the status that we sleep in the forests to ensure that our pipelines are secured, you know what that means. I get the money through hard way, but there because of the grace of God in me, I must ensure I give.”

However, Mr. Moses Onadia, who house was renovated, has thanked Osere for the magnanimity,

“It is the work of God. God sent Dennis Osere to come and renovate my house for me since I cannot do it. May God bless him.

“The house was not plastered, no tiles, no ceiling, but he came and did everything that good house needs and even more.

“I think it is the right time that God has has set for me to live in a good house. So many rich men have money to help others but they don’t all they want is their interested and benefit.

“I have worked for so many politicians, big men they have not done what this man has done for me. I am grateful.”