Why I can’t be a nuisance on social media – Titilola Ajayi

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress and producer of Aimokan, Titilola Ajayi has never stepped off the edge in her career. She is scandal-free basically because of her high moral values and she explained in a recent post on her Instagram page why she cannot constitute a nuisance on social media.

“The fact that some of us are well raised, such that we can not afford to constitute nuisance on social media is a big blessing. Always thank your parents for raising you well. Also, thank yourself for always choosing to be decently behaved. However, it is not that we are calm or nice like that, we just always choose to be well-mannered,” she said.

Titilola, who once told Potpourri in an interview that social media has been very helpful, business wise, does not begrudge anyone for their behaviour on social media, saying it is a free world where everybody is free to be whatever they want to be. She said sexually or otherwise, everyone can flaunt whatever they want.

“I don’t judge women flaunting their sexuality on social media. Whatever makes you happy, please stick to it because we are only here for a limited time. Mental health is very important and I want to believe that as adults, anybody doing such, has their reasons,” she told Potpourri.