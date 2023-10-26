Why adopt story telling techniques in written and oral communication (2), By Ruth Oji

In part 1 of this article, we focused on the role of storytelling and the elements that can turn a business message into a compelling story. Using storytelling techniques to communicate complex ideas in business writing can be an effective way to engage your audience and make complex information more relatable and understandable.

By weaving a narrative into your writing, you create a connection between the reader and the concepts you are trying to convey. In this week’s article, we focus more on techniques that can help you achieve the connection. One storytelling technique that can be utilized is the use of characters.

Introduce a protagonist who faces a problem or challenge that mirrors the complexity of the idea you are trying to explain. By allowing the reader to follow this character’s journey, you can gradually introduce different aspects of the complex idea and showcase how the character navigates through them.

This helps the reader understand the concept in a more practical and relatable manner.Another technique is creating a narrative arc. Begin your business writing piece by providing a context or background for the complex idea you are discussing. This could include previous methods or strategies that have been used, their limitations, or the need for a new approach.

Then, introduce the problem or challenge that the complex idea addresses, and build up tension as you explain the intricacies of the concept. Finally, provide a resolution or solution to the problem, showcasing how the complex idea can be effectively implemented and the positive outcomes it can bring. Additionally, incorporating vivid and descriptive language can help bring your complex ideas to life and make them more engaging for the reader.

Use metaphors, analogies, and storytelling techniques to create mental images that make the concept more tangible and relatable. By using familiar or commonly understood concepts as comparisons, you can simplify complex ideas and make them easier to understand. If you’re unsure of what figurative language to use in your storytelling, simply spend more time reading them up and seeing which ones fit your material and your audience.

Furthermore, personal anecdotes and examples can be powerful tools in business writing. Sharing a reallife story or experience related to the complex idea can help the reader connect with it on an emotional level. By adding a human element to your writing, you can bridge the gap between the complex idea and the reader’s own experiences and perspectives.

Using storytelling techniques in business writing can help communicate complex ideas more effectively. By employing techniques such as character development, narrative arcs, vivid language, and personal anecdotes, you can engage your audience and make complex information more relatable and understandable. This approach can enhance the impact and clarity of your business writing, ultimately leading to better understanding and engagement from your readers.

Having discussed techniques to deploy in communicating complex ideas and getting your readers connected and engaged, we will now focus on how we can more specifically incorporate storytelling in written and oral communication. Keep in mind that, as has been emphasized, incorporating storytelling in business communication can significantly enhance the effectiveness and impact of your message.

Stories have a unique power to captivate and engage an audience, enabling them to connect with your content on a more personal and emotional level. By incorporating storytelling techniques in both written and oral communication, you can make your message more memorable, persuasive, and relatable. In written communication, storytelling can be used in various formats such as reports, presentations, emails, and marketing materials.

Instead of presenting plain facts and figures, you can create a narrative that brings your data to life. Begin by setting the stage and introducing the characters involved. Then, build a compelling plot that highlights the challenges, conflicts, solutions, and outcomes. This narrative structure will help readers better understand the context, relevance, and implications of your information. By telling stories in written business communication, you can also humanize your content. Share anecdotes and examples that showcase the real-world impact of your ideas or products. Including personal experiences and testimonials from satisfied customers can add authenticity and credibility to your message.

This storytelling approach allows your audience to connect emotionally, leading to increased empathy, understanding, and trust. Similarly, incorporating storytelling techniques in oral business communication, such as presentations, meetings, and negotiations, can greatly enhance your ability to engage and influence your listeners. Start by grabbing their attention with a compelling opening that draws them into your story. Use vivid language and descriptive imagery to create a mental picture and set the tone for your message.

Throughout your presentation or speech, weave storytelling elements into your content. Share relevant anecdotes, case studies, or testimonials that support your main points. These stories should illustrate the challenges faced, the strategies employed, and the outcomes achieved. By using storytelling in this way, you can make your message more relatable to your audience, as they can see the direct application of your ideas in real-life scenarios.

Additionally, consider incorporating storytelling into your business communication training and development programs. By teaching employees how to effectively use storytelling techniques, you equip them with a powerful tool to improve their communication skills. This, in turn, can lead to better engagement, understanding, and collaboration within the organization. Are you unsure of how to incorporate training based on this?

Then feel free to reach out to me. In conclusion, incorporating storytelling in both written and oral business communication can greatly enhance the effectiveness of your message. By using narratives, anecdotes, and real-life examples, you can make your content more relatable, memorable, and persuasive.

Storytelling humanizes your communication, engages your audience, and creates a connection that goes beyond simple facts and figures. So, whether you are crafting a report, delivering a presentation, or sending an email, consider the power of storytelling to make your message stand out and leave a lasting impact.

•Dr. Oji is a Senior Lecturer of English at the Institute of Humanities, Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos