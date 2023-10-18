WHO urges against healthcare centre attacks after Gaza hospital strike

The World Health Organization on Wednesday urged against any attacks on healthcare centres, a day after a Gaza hospital strike that killed at least 200 people.

“We call … at a minimum to stop any attacks on healthcare facilities,” the head of the WHO’s European branch, Hans Kluge, told AFP in an interview, listing it as a top priority.

“Number two (is) to protect civilians and children, and number three (is) to get humanitarian access from Rafah inside Gaza, because all our supplies are based there already but there is no border opening yet,” he said.

Kluge said the WHO was “very, very worried” about the situation.

At least 200 people were killed Tuesday in a strike on the Al Ahli Arab Hospital in central Gaza, the health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory said.

Israel and Palestinian militants have traded blame for the strike.

Following the Hamas militant group’s bloody attack on Israel on October 7, the WHO has registered 140 attacks on health centres: six in Israel, 77 in the West Bank and 57 in Gaza.

Some 3,000 people have been killed in Gaza and more than 1,400 in Israel since October 7.

Kluge said, “the only solution is to stop the fighting”.

He called for “a negotiated peace that ensures the right to health for everyone.”

“Our motto is Health for All, both for the Israeli people, and the Palestinian people.”

AFP