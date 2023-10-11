‘What I did was wrong, I’m sorry,’ Iphone 8 girl apologises over viral video

Following the backlash that greeted a video which she shared online capturing her parents’ reaction to her request for iphone 8, a Nigerian lady with the username @prettyy..yorubagirl_ on TikTok has publicly apologised.

Vanguard reports that a Nigerian lady had asked for an iPhone 8 as a birthday gift from her parents.

In the 3-minute video, the girl could be seen looking out of the window of a car and her father’s voice in the background scolding her for requesting an iPhone instead of focusing on her studies.

The father was heard suggesting that she may sell her body if she desired an iPhone, asserting that girls with such phones are morally corrupt.

The dad, while berating his daughter, noted he had yet to see anything that showed his future was secured with her while her mom agreed with her dad, brooding over the reason their daughter has chosen to only give them pain.

The video sparked diverse reactions across different social media platforms with some criticising the girl’s action and others slamming her parents over their approach to the girl’s request.

In a new video that has gone viral on Wednesday, the girl expressed her regret for asking for the iPhone at the time and for recording their reactions and sharing it online.

She revealed that she hadn’t anticipated it would gain such widespread attention.

She said, “I’m making this video regarding my previous video where I asked my dad for an iPhone 8. I want to publicly admit that what I did was wrong.”

“I shouldn’t have asked for the iPhone at that moment, and I shouldn’t have recorded their reactions and posted it. I thought it was just a normal content video; I didn’t know it to go viral.”

“I am saying I am really sorry. I don’t expect anybody to drag my parents because of the video. I didn’t post it for that or for anyone to attack me.“