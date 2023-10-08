What birthdays mean to me – Sewasimi

By Ayo Onikoyi

Popular fashion designer and an entertainment celebrity known simply as Sewasimi who celebrated her birthday on Thursday with some jaw-dropping pictures has given an interesting perspective to one of the reasons birthdays are important in our lives.

On her Instagram page, she writes, “ Whoever invented celebrating birthdays really snapped. In this fast-paced world, we all need a day to pause, reflect, and put ourselves first. Our birth chart reveals the uniqueness within each of us, and today, I’m embracing the beauty of being me. Grateful for the choices made, the unwavering support received, and the journey ahead filled with endless possibilities for growth. Happy Birthday, OLUWASEWASIMILARA ❤️.”

On the inspiration behind her photo shoot, she says, “Venus, the planet of love and beauty, was my inspiration for this shoot. I knew all the colours had to be soft, so I started by sharing that information with the amazing photographer. I then sketched it out, incorporated the beautiful dropping pearls and I was obsessed with its outcome. I wanted my makeup feminine and simple.