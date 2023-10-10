We’re worried over rising insecurity despite huge investments — Senate

…seek additional troop deployments in Niger State

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Senate has expressed worry over the growing spate of violent attacks by non-state actors on defenceless citizens across the nation especially in Niger State, despite huge investments in terms of budgetary allocations and legislative support for the security services.

It also stressed the need for the Federal Government deploy additional troops to communities in Niger State currently under siege by bandits.

This followed a motion titled: Urgent Need For Federal Government To Deploy Troops And Other Security Apparatus To Immediately Bring An End To The Menace of Insurgency And Terrorism In Niger State and Other Parts Of Nigeria, sponsored by Senator Sani Musa (APC, Niger East).

The Senate noted that it had “passed several resolutions, set up an Ad-hoc Committee on Security, held National Security summits and declared every support at bringing an end to the persistent insecurity in our nation have appropriated monies and also advances numerous steps to support our nation’s security agencies insecurity has continued to elude the nation.”

Senator Musa also noted that, “ For seven years now, Niger East Senatorial District of Niger State have come under constant and sustained multiple deadly attacks by heartless, venomous and hydra headed Boko Haram terrorists who are always heavily armed with assorted sophisticated and dangerous weapons unleashing their horror on our innocent populace.

“The negative effects of atrocities committed by these heartless monsters in the period under review, include: among others, total collapse of the local economics of the affected victims, total collapse of the educational system in the affected areas, famine due to collapse of agricultural activities, displacement as abuse and deadly subjugation.“

He further said, “ Unfortunately, these repeated attacks are taking place amidst absence or slightest hindrance, resistance or confrontation from the authorities concerned.”

He also took cognizance of the fact that about 42 communities across two local government areas of Shiroro and Munya Local Cosmerament have so far fallen under the Boko Haram con trot with about 5,000 villagers already displaced a Govest three days.

Senator Musa appealed to the Federal Government to consider setting up an Army Division in the state to tackle the situation.

He also appealed government to sanitize the mining sector because illegal mining activities has been identified as the primary cause of the problem.