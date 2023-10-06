We’re here to broaden reach — ADC’s Mabel Oboh at UK’s Conservative’s conference

The African Democratic Congress, ADC’s National Publicity and Public Policy Secretary, Mabel Oboh, has said she was at the Conservative and Unionist Party Conference 2023 in Manchester, the United Kingdom, UK, because her party is broadening its political wings internationally.

Representing ADC at the four-day conference, which ran from October 1 to 4, Mabel Oboh said one of the party’s agenda is to draw attention to climate issues and liaising with other political organisations on a global level was a welcome development.

“Attending the Conservative and Unionist Party Conference and liaising with other political organisations, such as the Conservative Environment Network, is one of the party’s agenda to change Nigeria’s political attitude towards climate change.

“It is a global issue. ADC wants to create awareness in Nigeria regarding saving our environment. There is a lot we can all do to save our environment.

“We aim to work with most international organisations to debate environmental issues, find consensus, and champion workable solutions,” she said.

Oboh further stated that the National Chairman of the party, Ralph Nwosu, believes that man-made climate change and the decline of nature are a huge threat not only to Nigeria but the world at large, especially to our national prosperity and security.

“Moreover, ADC is currently the only political party in Nigeria interested in tackling climate change and restoring nature.

“We need to educate our people, let them understand that we all have a role to play in recreating our natural habits.

“We must re-educate the people about the negative effects of cutting down our trees and so on. Also, we need to encourage preservation and renewable energy.

“We need to support our farmers discourage them from using harmful chemicals and start growing more food naturally. It is also important to encourage citizens to grow their perishables.

“The conference was a great success and ADC is excited about the new collaborations with international organisations that matter,” Oboh added.