We’re focused on ensuring food security – Delta Govt

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA – DELTA State Government, weekend, said that it was focused on meaningful engagement with farmers to ensure food security in the State.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Mr. Perez Omoun, stated this at Asaba during the inauguration of the state Executive Committee of Gofarm Nigeria Limited, an agro based organisation.

He stressed the need to weigh interest in land holding in the quest to make agriculture take it’s take rightful of place in enhancing food security.

“This administration is is focused on meaningful engagement with farmers in the state, that will impact positively on the land, because we believe that if everyone can tilt towards owning a farm, there would be food security in the state.

“If agriculture must take her rightful of place of providing food security, we must also weigh our interest in land holding” he said.

Omoun urged the six-man team led by Chief Sony Neme, to promote agriculture by working in tandem with the mission and vision of GOFARM and manifest success that would add meaning to the value chain of agriculture in the state.

“We are assuring GOFARM Delta of government collaboration, so members of this executive should roll up their sleeves and walk the talk of your organisation, by ensuring that food security becomes a reality in the state”.

Earlier in his remarks, Delta GOFARM Ambassador, Chief Sony Neme, said ‘This is sure a new dawn as we join forces with our amiable governor, Rt. Hon. Sherrif Oborevwori, in commitments towards a successful Agric revolution that is ongoing in the state.

“Today is historic in many ways as we join 19 other states that have keyed into GOFARM to stem hunger and poverty that is ravaging our dear country.”