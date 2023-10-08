‘We’ll turn their places to rubble’ – Israeli PM vows to avenge Hamas attacks

By Biodun Busari

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to heavily descend on Hamas terrorists and wipe them out following attacks on Saturday.

According to Netanyahu, the Israelis will destroy Hamas and forcefully avenge the dark day in an ongoing war.

The prime minister said Hamas terrorists want to kill all Israelis but his government will they do not succeed.

Netanyahu, in a X post on Sunday said the Israel Defence Forces will use their might to Hamas’ places into rubble.

He wrote, “On Shabbat and a holiday, Hamas invaded Israeli territory and murdered innocent citizens including children and the elderly. Hamas has started a brutal and evil war.

“We will be victorious in this war despite an unbearable price. This is a very difficult day for all of us.

“Hamas wants to murder us all. This is an enemy that murders children and mothers in their homes, in their beds, an enemy that abducts the elderly, children and young women, that slaughters and massacres our citizens, including children, who simply went out to enjoy the holiday.

“What happened today is unprecedented in Israel – and I will see to it that it does not happen again. The entire government is behind this decision.

“The IDF will immediately use all its strength to destroy Hamas’s capabilities. We will destroy them and we will forcefully avenge this dark day that they have forced on the State of Israel and its citizens. As Bialik wrote: ‘Revenge for the blood of a little child has yet been devised by Satan’.

“All of the places which Hamas is deployed, hiding and operating in, that wicked city, we will turn them into rubble.

“I say to the residents of Gaza: Leave now because we will operate forcefully everywhere.

“At this hour, the IDF is clearing the terrorists out of the last communities. They are going community by community, house by house, and are restoring our control.

“I embrace and send heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families whose loved ones were murdered today in cold blood and endless brutality.”