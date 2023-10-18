We’ll ensure greater transparency in our investments, new NSIPA CEO

John Alechenu, Abuja

The new National Coordinator / Chief Executive Officer of the National Social Investment Programme Agency, NSIPA, Halima Shehu, has said promised to work with relevant stakeholders to ensure greater transparency in the operations of the agency.

Shehu who was screened and confirmed by the Senate on Wednesday, promised to do things differently especially with regard to the selection of vulnerable Nigerians who qualify to be integrated into key programmes of the agency across all the 36 States of Nigeria including the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

The new NSIPA chief executive, made rhe promise while answering questions from the federal lawmakers.

She commended the Senate for providing the legal framework establishing the agency.

Her confirmation was sequel to the consideration and approval of a motion at the Committee of the whole, chaired by the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Earlier while giving a little of her educational and working background, Shehu said she holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and a Masters in International Affairs and Diplomacy from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

According to her, she has over 10 years experience in banking industry, heading several units in the banking operations.

She stated that she started her career as a Youth Corps member at Afri-Project Consortium, a project under the Petroleum Trust Fund, PTF.

Shehu served from 1999–2009 at the former Inter-City Bank, ICB Plc where she was an Audit and Internal Control Officer to Unity Bank Plc, while heading the Customer Service, Cash, Clearing and Funds Transfer Unit.

The NSIPA boss also worked with the Access Bank where she resigned as a Branch Services Branch Operations Manager.

She was at a time a member of the Board of Internal Revenue and was also appointed as the Senior Special Assistant to the Executive Governor of Katsina State, a role that extended from the year 2011 through 2015.

In the year 2016, she made a significant commitment to her role in regional diplomacy and democratic processes by becoming an esteemed member of the Electoral Commission of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS for Presidential Election observation at Cape Verde Island.

She further explained that she worked closely with the pioneer Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development as a consultant and technical adviser from the Refugee Commission to the ministry.

She also held the position of the National Program Co-ordinator for the National Cash Transfer Office, a World Bank and Government Funded Programme by the Abacha Restituted Funds, ARF.