We won’t get to point of throwing chairs in Senate , Akpabio assures

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio on Wednesday ruled out the possibility of senators engaging in physical fight no matter the level of disagreement among them.



The President of the Senate also said in democracy, the minority will have their say, while the majority will have their way.



Senator Akpabio spoke to journalists after meeting behind closed-doors with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.



According to him, “In the parliament, sometimes you disagree to agree. We are all working in one accord. There is no problem at all. Even if some people disagree on some of the happenings in the senate, still, it is only the majority decision that is going to prevail and parliament is like that.



“But we will never get to a point of throwing chairs. We will never get to that point. The senate is too mature, full of matured people, so, if we have a disagreement, we immediately go into a closed session, resolve it and come out smiling.



“We are politicians, no permanent hatred but permanent interest. That interest is is the interest of the nation. To support the President, support his administration in legislation, oversights functions to succeed, in order to move the country forward and that is what we have been doing and that is what we are committed to doing.”



He explained that he was at State House to inform the President of the first 10th Assembly retreat which he said is taking place on Thursday in Akwa Ibom State and also to solicit his support towards ensuring representation at the retreat.



“And he has graciously done that and I told him some of the things we are going to discuss – task reform and ways of ensuring the generation of revenue for him to work for Nigerians,” he said.



He further added, “He needs to be informed that the Senate will not be available in Abuja. We are moving the Senate all the way to Akwa Ibom for the next four days. Thereafter, will be travelling to Angola to attend the international parliamentary union so, before he sees me, it will take probably another nine days. So, I needed to inform him.”