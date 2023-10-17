‘We weren’t ready,’ Britney Spears reveals she aborted Justin Timberlake’s baby

American singer Britney Spears has revealed that her ex-boyfriend and fellow pop star Justin Timberlake, got her pregnant and that she had an abortion.

This was according to an excerpt obtained by People from her upcoming memoir “The Woman in Me”.

She claimed to have found out she was pregnant with Timberlake’s baby in late 2000, which would have made her 19 years old at the time. Timberlake and Spears were both born in 1981, which means he was around the same age.

The singer claimed that Justin “definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy” and felt that it wasn’t the right time to start a family.

“Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young,” Spears writes, via People.

“It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

At the time of the alleged pregnancy and abortion, Spears was one of the most popular musicians in the world following the release of her massively popular albums – Baby One More Time in 1999 and Oops!… I Did It Again in 2000.

Spears would wind up having two kids with her ex-wife Kevin Federline, while Timberlake would marry actress Jessica Biel in 2012, with whom he also shares two children.