We must be united to grow our economy — Akume

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume, has called for unity to grow the economy of the nation.

Akume spoke when a delegation of the Forum of Former Deputy Governors of Nigeria, led by its Chairman, Chris Alozie, paid Akume a courtesy call in Abuja.

He said, “We must be united to grow our economy. If there is prosperity, all of us will benefit, so also if there is chaos, all of us will be victims. Giving your maturity I have every reason to believe that this forum will continue to play a key role in the unity and stability of our dear country.

“Our strength lies in our diversity, that is true till this moment”.

In his remarks, former deputy governor of Abia state and Chairman of the Forum, Chris Alozie, noted that the Forum will organise a summit that would pull relevant stakeholders for national development.

According to him, “This year we are going to hold a special summit for serving deputy governors who are actually associate members of the forum. The summit is geared towards enhancing cordial relationship between various stakeholders in the running of affairs of the states and help us attain the developmental goals set by the state and the nation at large.

“Because if there is peace and understanding in the running of affairs of our states, it will also help and encourage the government at the center so that the development can be seamless”.