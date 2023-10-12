We can’t win Edo without Orbih, group tackles Obaseki over Ighodalo’s guber bid

A group under the umbrella of Edo Residents Association (ERA), on Wednesday, declared that Governor Godwin Obaseki’s anointed candidate, Asue Ighodalo, cannot emerge as governor of Edo State in 2024.

This was contained in a statement signed by the convener of the group, Dele Elempe, stating that “Residents of Edo State are opposed to the candidacy of Bar. Asue Ighodalo, the underhand anointed candidate of Governor Godwin Obaseki. He is a self acclaimed technocrat, another one after the detached Obaseki, who is based in Lagos, just like Obaseki was.”

According to the group, the incumbent governor and Ighodalo have so much similarities, adding that they are both Lagos residents who have little understanding of politics in the state.

“First, both are from Edo State and permanent Lagos residents. They both had no understanding of Edo State politics before they were godfathered into the fray. They are both in the hazy financial world.

“However, these are mere unconnected conjunctions, the core issue that the Edo State residents do not want to hear is Asue being peddled by the Obaseki’s men as his successor.”

The statement, which quoted some residents, further noted that party members and some citizens of the state are against the choice of Asue as an anointed candidate of the incumbent governor.

“The citizens we have interrogated from the three senatorial districts have vowed not to work with Obaseki on Asue even as members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). For example, Monday Lawani from Edo North has this to say. “I am a member of PDP, I moved from APC with Obaseki in 2020. However, on the issue of who succeeds him, I am not with him on anointing any candidate as it has been rumoured that one Asue Ighodalo is his preferred candidate.

“Come to think about it, if he is allowed to do this, what happens to the Chief Dan Orbih’s group that accommodated us when the roof of our party was leaking on us?

“There is no way PDP can win this gubernatorial election without Chief Dan Orbih and his original PDP. We all saw what happened during the presidential election – it was woefully shameful. We are already aware that Edo North is a playground for APC, we must do everything possible to dialogue with those PDP members we have alienated from power since 2020”.

Continuing, while quoting another resident, the statement added that Asue has not contributed anything to the party.

“Mr Monday Lawani has spoken almost like others that were consulted in Edo North across party lines. Friday Ikhine from Edo Central was more lacerating in his opposition.