We are not seeking FG’s permission to bear arms — FRSC

By Fortune Eromosele

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, has dismissed reports that it is seeking the permission of the federal government to wield arms.

The Assistant Corps Marshal and Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, urged the general public to disregard such statements.

He said, “The attention of the FRSC has just been drawn to a report that the Corps Marshal is seeking the permission of the Federal Government for the personnel of the Corps to bear arms.

“The said eronous statement credited to the representative of the Corps Marshal at the Passing Out Parade of Cadets at the Nigerian Army Training Centre (NATRAC), Kotangora, Niger State, does not reflect the current position of the Corps Marshal and the management team.

“Members of the public should therefore take note”.