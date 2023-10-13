Watch moment Wizkid comforts his son, Boluwatife, at his mother’s wake

A video capturing an emotion-laden moment where afrobeats singer, Ayodeji Balogun, also known as Wizkid, consoling his first son, Boluwatife, at his mother’s wake has emerged on the internet.

In the viral video, Boluwatife was seen crying while his mother, Sola Ogudugu, consoled him from behind.

Wizkid, who was sitting at the front row, upon sighting Bolu crying, stood up from his seat to console his son.

Wizkid consoling his son Boluwatife at his mother’s wake-keeping 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/FAyXyPZFgj — BASITO (@itzbasito) October 13, 2023

Recall Wizkid’s mother died on August 18, 2023 in London.

At her wake ceremony held on Thursday, Wizkid described the pain of losing his mum as the deepest pain he has ever felt.

“The pain is profound. It hurts deeply. The deepest pain I have ever felt in my life. I’m lost but I pray God will comfort every one of us.

“I’m lost without you Mom, I love you so much”, he said.

His mum, a formidable cornerstone of strength, lent unwavering backing to Wizkid’s rise in the industry.

In 2014, Wizkid released ‘Mummy Mi’, a song off his ‘Ayo’ album. The song was dedicated to mothers across the world.

The singer praised Jane for all the joy she gave to him. He also promised to spoil her with the finest things in life.