Warring Osun communities sign peace accord; 24-hr curfew remains

Gov Adeleke

By Shina Abubakar, OSOGBO

After days of violent clashes that lead to the death of eight persons, the warring Ifon and Ilobu communities of Osun State have signed a peace accord declaring a ceasefire.

The two neighbouring towns located in Irepodun and Orolu Local Government areas of Osun State have been at war over disputed lands.

It led the state government to declare an indefinite 24-hour curfew and deployment joint patrol, including the Army to restore law and order in the towns.

A statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, on Saturday, stated that the leaders of the two towns, in a meeting with the government, agreed to sheathe their swords.

However, the government said the imposed 24-hout curfew will remain in place till Governor Ademola Adeleke instructs otherwise.

The statement read in part: “To allow peace and order to reign, the two warring communities of Ifon and Ilobu have signed a peace agreement with the Osun state government to sheathe their swords with immediate effect.

“Ifon and Ilobu communities of Orolu and Irepodun local governments, respectively, have agreed to sheathe their swords with immediate effect following a signed peace agreement to stop the communal clashes.

“That notwithstanding this cheering development, Governor Ademola Adeleke, in his capacity as the Chief Security Officer of the state, directs that the 24-hour curfew earlier imposed in Orolu and Irepodun local governments housing Ifon and Ilobu communities, be continued until further notice.

“The peace pact agreement was arrived at during a stakeholders meeting held Friday night, between Osun state government and the leaders of the two warring communities.

“The Osun state government delegation to the peace agreement was led by the state Deputy Governor, Prince Kola Adewusi alongside the Secretary to the State Government, Teslim Igbalaye, and other top government officials.

Otun Olobu, Chief Jimoh Waliyu, the Esa of Ifon, Chief Babatunde Oyetunji and the representative of the third community of Olokanla, Mr Bashiru Azeez , with two other representatives from each of the community, signed the peace agreement on behalf of their communities.

“Governor Ademola Adeleke commended the resolve by the warring communities to say “No To War”.

“Anyone or group of persons found or caught doing or saying anything contrary to the peace agreement would be prosecuted in line with the dictate of the law accordingly.

“Officers of the Joint Security Task Force comprising the Nigerian Army, Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps and other security agents, as directed by His Excellency, are to remain on the 24-hour surveillance of the two communities with a view to ensuring a lasting peace.”