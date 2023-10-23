Walter Obaseki descendants celebrate Oba of Benin’s coronation, birthday anniversaries

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE direct descendants of late Sir Ededuna Walter Obaseki have congratulated the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II on his 7th year coronation anniversary and birthday which culminated in a thanksgiving at the Holy Arousa Church on Sunday.

A statement on Monday by Mercy Ededuna Obaseki on behalf of the family, lauded the leadership style of Oba Ewuare II which she said has brought peace to the kingdom while wishing him a long, peaceful and prosperous reign.

The statement reads “Long may you reign our Great King, may God give you more wisdom and strength to continue to pilot the affairs of our Great Benin Kingdom.

“Before you ascended the throne of your forefathers, you exhibited great leadership disposition whilst performing your duties as a foreign diplomat and an ambassador of Nigeria to Angola, Italy and Sweden; with accreditation to Norway, Denmark and the Republic of Finland.”

The statement also called for support from the monarch to enable the family get the entitlements of their patriarch who served in the British armed forces winning several medals and awards

“We also want you, our Royal Father Sir, to use your voice to help us make our demands from the British Government so that they will also speedily grant our wish that our father’s entitlements be paid to us.”