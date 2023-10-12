VP Shettima launches Hope/Ekomaru gubernatorial campaign

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, represented by the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, before the cheering crowd of the members and supporters of the All Progressive Congress (APC), flagged-off the Hope/Ekomaru Gubernatorial Campaigns.

Speaking at the flag-off held at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri, Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima maintained that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is solidly behind the re-election of Senator Hope Uzodimma and urged Imo electorates to cast their votes for him in the forthcoming November 11 gubernatorial election.

The National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress APC, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, expressed satisfaction in the candidacy of the Governor and encouraged Imolites to support him with their votes.

At the event, former Governor of Edo, Comrade Adams Oshomole, outlined several achievements of Governor Uzodimma which ranged from Education, Youth empowerment, road reconstructions, healthcare establishments and lots more worthy to support and re-elect Uzodimma for a second tenure in office.

In his response, the Governor of Imo State and Chairman of the National Governors Forum, His Excellency Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma commended the members of the largest party in Africa, the All Progressive Congress APC for their commitments towards development of the State.

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima in the company of the Imo State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma also commissioned the Toronto-Road safety road.

Present at the flag-off include the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Jigawa, Mallam Umar Namadi. Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu, Governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru, Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Dr. Hyacinth Alia, Governor of Ogun State, Governor Dapo Abiodun; National Chairman of the campaign council, Senator Bassey Otu Minister of Trade and Investment, Hon. Dr. Doris Anite-Uzoka and other dignitaries.