Video: ‘Your job is secured’ Tinubu tells aides after Supreme Court ruling

October 26, 2023

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reacted to the Supreme Court’s judgment that upheld his victory.

In a viral video, the president while addressing some of his aides after the apex court’s verdict, said, “Your jobs have been secured.”

The video message was released soon after the Supreme Court ruled that President Tinubu was legitimately elected, ending a string of court challenges and controversy surrounding his candidacy.

