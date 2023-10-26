Video: ‘Your job is secured’ Tinubu tells aides after Supreme Court ruling

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reacted to the Supreme Court’s judgment that upheld his victory.

In a viral video, the president while addressing some of his aides after the apex court’s verdict, said, “Your jobs have been secured.”

VIDEO: President Tinubu Reactions after Supreme Court Judgment upheld his Victory. “Your Jobs has been secured” PBAT to his Appointees. 😂 pic.twitter.com/YssEUsDyDA — Imran Muhammad (@Imranmuhdz) October 26, 2023

The video message was released soon after the Supreme Court ruled that President Tinubu was legitimately elected, ending a string of court challenges and controversy surrounding his candidacy.