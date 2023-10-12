Video: Why my management restricted me from accessing my Twitter account – Burna Boy

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy has disclosed why his management denied him access to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

In a recent interview on Kiss Fresh FM, the self-acclaimed ‘African Giant’ explained that his management made the decision to prevent him from replying to comments of those who constantly disrespect him.

Burna Boy said he does not tolerate disrespect, and he would ‘shake’ everywhere if he had access to his X account.

In the now-trending video of the interview, he said: “If I had access to my account, everywhere would be shaking every day. The ground will be elevated based on my feelings, and I don’t like disrespect.

“They always try to disrespect me on the internet. So, my team don’t let me at them. If not, then the ground will elevate. I will spend too much time there; honestly, I will spend a lot of time there.”