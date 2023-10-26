Mike Ozekhome, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and counsel for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the Supreme Court judgement, upholding President Bola Tinubu as Nigeria’s President.

Ozekhome spoke with newsmen after the Supreme Court delivered its judgement in Abuja on Thursday.

Video: 'Nigeria is a work in progress' — Ozekhome reacts to Supreme Court judgement pic.twitter.com/inDAttvJRc — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) October 26, 2023

The senior advocate said, “Nigeria is a work in progress.”