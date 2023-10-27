Video: My ex-wife was divine, not mistake  — Actor Ninalowo

Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo said his ex-wife, Bunmi, was divine and not a mistake in his life.

Ninalowo stated this in an interview on TVC’s Your View, which he posted on his Instagram page on Friday.

The actor said her ex-wife, Bunmi’s presence in his life was divine.

Ninalowo described himself as a unique being who walks with God’s grace and thus attracts divine beings.

He stated, ‘I’m a very special person. I’m anointed. I’m graceful and very spiritual.

“My ex-wife was not a mistake in my life; it was divine, and the next woman I will meet will also be divine. You cannot have a destination without a journey.

“I’m not interested in a million women. When I see the woman, I will know.”

Ninalowo and Bunmi were married for 17 years before going their separate ways. They have two children.