Video: Moment Davido received Best Male Artist award at 2023 Trace Awards

A clip showing the moment Afrobeats singer, Davido received his Best Male Artist award at the just concluded 2023 Trace Awards has gone viral on social media.

Recall the 2023 Trace Awards held at Kigali, Rwanda on the 21st of October.

Davido edges out Burna Boy, Asake & Rema to win the covered ‘Best Male Artist’ award. It’s a great night for 001 🏆#TraceAwards2023 pic.twitter.com/xlC9rkywKj — WeTalkSound (WTS) (@wetalksound) October 21, 2023

The award is aimed towards the recognition and honoring of African-inspired music and artists.

Davido and Rema were two of the biggest winners on the night with Rema swooping double awards for ‘Song of the Year’ category for his hit song ‘Calm Down’ while the ‘Best Global African Artiste’ (in a tie with Nomcebo); Davido equally won two awards for Best Male Artist and Best Collaboration (Unavailable).

In the viral video, the OBO crooner was seen walking up to receive his award amid hysterical cheers and chants from his appreciative fans.