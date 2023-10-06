Video: ‘I’m not Naira Marley,’ Man who shares resemblance with singer cries out

A man who shares striking resemblance with singer Naira Marley has pleaded with people to stop avoiding him because of his semblance to the singer.

The TikTok user, in a video that has gone viral, revealed people have been avoiding him, thinking he was Naira Marley.

He has pleaded with people to stop mistaking him for the Marlian boss as he is an entirely different person.

I'M NOT NAIRA MARLEY ABEG," Man cries out as he says people are avoiding him because of his resemblance to the popular singer.



He said, “I’m not Naira Marley. I’m not Naira Marley abeg.”

“I’m not the God that created myself.

“All my friends are afraid of me. Everybody is running from me, everybody is pursuing me. Make people no dey tarnish my image abeg. I’m not Naira Marley abeg, make una help me.”

The young man’s plea comes after Nigerians berated Naira Marley for allegedly bullying his former record label signee Mohbad before his death.