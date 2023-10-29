Video: Governor Sanwo-Olu makes runway debut at Lagos Fashion Week 2023

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu joined models on the runway at the Lagos Fashion Week 2023 to close the Emmy Kasbit show.

In a post on his social media pages, Sanwo-Olu described the Lagos Fashion Week as “an epicentre of art, culture, and expression.”

More from my time spent with the creative forces of Lagos witnessing the incredible display of creativity and talent at the #LagosFashionweek.



I have no doubt that this event will continue to elevate our city's fashion scene showcasing innovation and style.



🎵- @KizzDaniel pic.twitter.com/AMKq6uU1rW — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) October 29, 2023

He also reiterated his government’s commitment to supporting the creative industry, which he said has the power to transform the city and the economy.

” Sanwo-Olu wrote. “We’ll keep investing in our creative minds, ensuring they have the platform to shine.

“Creativity isn’t just about fashion; it’s an economic force and a catalyst for growth,” Sanwo-Olu wrote.

