Video: Fire guts three buildings in Lagos market

Fire has gutted a trio of three-storey buildings and destroyed properties worth millions of naira in a market on Dosunmu Street, Lagos Island area of Lagos State.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service reports that the fire has been contained.

Fire has broken out at the Lagos Market on Dosunmu Street as the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service battle the inferno involving a 3-storey building and adjoining structures.



Update to follows! pic.twitter.com/KXa31WSNh8 — Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (@LagosRescue) October 28, 2023

The agency’s Director, Margaret Adeseye, in a statement, said the fire which was reported at 8:50pm on Saturday involved “a trio of three-storey buildings.”

“Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is yet unknown as investigation will reveal thereafter while it affected variety of goods that include key lock/cylinder, decoration fittings, and Christmas items, among others which cost could not be immediately ascertained.

She noted that the timely intervention of firefighters limited the fire to only the topmost floors of the buildings.

“There is no record of injury nor death as operations enter dampening down,” Adeseye added.

Vanguard News