The police in Rivers State have arrested Damian Okoligwe, a 400-level student of Petroleum Engineering, University of Port Harcourt, UNIPORT, for allegedly killing his 20-year-old ex-lover for money ritual.

Nkang, a 300-level Biochemistry female student of the University of Port Harcourt who had earlier been reported missing, was found mutilated at the suspect’s residence situated on Road 15, NTA Road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

It was gathered that Okoligwe was caught by his estate security personnel when he was trying to dispose of the victim’s body.

Witnesses stormed the suspect’s apartment after the security team raised the alarm, where they discovered Justina’s dismembered body parts in bloody sacks.

Video: Boyfriend arrested after allegedly killing 300 Level UNIPORT student



He was reportedly whisked to the police station while the deceased’s body parts were taken to the morgue.

When Vanguard correspondent contacted the state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Grace Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police (SP), who refused to make a comment on the incident, however, said the Commissioner of Police (CP) would address the press on the development by 12 p.m. on Thursday (today).

