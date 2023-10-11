Video: Again! Wike displays his culinary skills as he hosts Saraki

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, attracted internet users’ attention once more with a viral video that showed him demonstrating his culinary skills while entertaining former Senate President Bukola Saraki at his residence in Abuja.

At one point, Wike asked for a small spoon to sample the soup, and after doing so, he said, “We are there,” to which Saraki responded in jest.

Video: Again! Wike shows off his cooking skills as he hosts Saraki



Credit: X // Imranhuhdz pic.twitter.com/DlOGMYVJCa — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) October 11, 2023

This is not the first time Wike has put up this kind of performance in the kitchen, and he’s also no stranger to playful banter.

Wike hosts Gbajabiamila, displays cooking skills



Credit: X // Topboychriss pic.twitter.com/l63Awbm2QJ — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) September 27, 2023

Recall that Wike recently gave the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, the same treat when the latter visited him.