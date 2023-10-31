‘Victor is coming’ – Osimhen’s agent Calenda hails Ballon d’Or achievement 

Osimhen

Roberto Calenda, the agent of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, has hailed his client’s remarkable Ballon d’Or achievement.

Recall Osimhen finished in eighth position in the 30-man shortlist.

Calenda celebrated the Nigeria international in a statement via his X handle on Tuesday.

The agent stated, “8th in Ballon d’Or ranking!

“You made history and the future is yours…Victor is coming!!!

“Congrats @victorosimhen9,” he stated.

The 24-year-old made history as the first Nigerian to achieve this feat.

It’s also best result ever for a Napoli player, given that the previous record belonged to Ruud Krol, who ended 15th in 1980.

Osimhen finished above three other Africans, Mohamed Salah (11th), Yassine Bounou (13th) and Andre Onana (23rd).