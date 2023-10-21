Veterinary seal ‘ll greatly reduce quackery in livestock industry – FG

….laments 10% contribution of livestock subsector to GDP

….as Vet Council celebrates 70th anniversary

By Gabriel Ewepu and Favour Ulebor,

THE Federal Government, Friday, expressed optimism that with the introduction of veterinary seal the livestock industry will be sanitized and drastically reduce quackery.

This was stated by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, in an address during celebration of 70 years of the Veterinary Council of Nigeria, VCN, and the launch of the ‘National Veterinary Practicing Licence, Veterinary App, Veterinary Seal, and Geo-mapping of Veterinary practice.

Kyari also warned that only qualified and registered veterinarians who are up to date in practice that will be issued license and the seal.

He said: “Despite the large livestock population in Nigeria, the country reaps only 10% of it’s agricultural GDP from livestock. I believe we can change the narrative if the quality of our veterinary services is improved and the menace of quackery is checked.

“The introduction of the digitized National Veterinary Practicing License, Veterinary Seal and the Geo-mapping of Veterinary practice, premises will greatly reduce quackery in Nigeria and thereby increase productivity in our livestock sector.

“Indeed, it is only the qualified and registered veterinarians who are up to date in practice that will be issued with the license and the seal.”

However the Minister made it clear that disease control cannot be left in the hands of the public veterinarians in the private sector, hence the Ministry is currently boosting participation in animal health management system.

“We understand that disease control cannot be left in the hands of the public veterinarians in the private sector, therefore we are strengthening their participation in animal health management system.

“So , I urge you all to work together for the interest of our national food security emergency and strategic growth of the livestock industry in Nigeria.

“All veterinary documents would be considered as authentic and legal with the fixing of the Veterinary seal”, he said.

Earlier, in an opening remark, the President, VCN, Aishstu Baju, explained essence of the launch of the digitization project, which is basically to combat quackery in the profession and enhance the efficiency of veterinarians in service delivery.

“Today, we introduce four cutting edge technology solutions: The Veterinary Seal, the Veterinary App, Digitalized Veterinary Practice License, Geo-mapping of Veterinary Practice premises.

“These innovations are our response to combat quackery in our profession and enhance the efficiency of veterinarians and veterinary professionals in service delivery.

“We encourage all veterinary professionals to embrace these innovations and collaborate with the Council to eradicate quackery in Nigeria”, Baju said.

Meanwhile, she expressed readiness to collaborate with relevant stakeholders.

“In turn, the Council will continue its unwavering support and collaboration with relevant stakeholders to provide the enabling environment towards achieving and maintaining qualitative veterinary services for our national development”, she added.