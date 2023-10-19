VDJ Tflexx, Abobi Eddieroll set to release joint album

Nigerian stars Tamuno-omie Nime Lazarus, popularly known as VDJ Tflexx and Edmond Osumawei (widely known as Abobi Eddieroll) are set to drop a joint album.

VDJ Tflexx and Abobi Eddieroll confirmed the good news to their fans on Thursday during a press conference that was well attended by fans and music lovers.

They both took turns to speak to the press as they confirmed that the much anticipated album will drop in November.

VDJ Tflexx revealed that the album is titled “AFRO CULT.”

When asked why the album was titled Afro Cult, the young entertainer said: ‘I know where the question comes from and I love that this question was asked. Let me now clarify things. “Afro Cult” is not just a genre or a name, it is a movement that will bring together all young Nigerians working hard on the street to make a name for themselves.

“A cult is also a person or thing that is popular or fashionable among a particular group or section of society. So, this sound is unique and we want to build more organic fans under this sound. It’s all about originality and a sound that sends message to the street and also unite the street.”

On why they choose to make the album together, Abobi Eddieroll noted that they have been friends and they enjoyed each other’s energy in the studio.

The good looking entertainer said: “Trust me, we love to work together. We have been working together for some time now and it has been magic all through. We enjoy and feed on each other’s energy and this time it was even more fire. The fans are not even ready for what is coming but I assure you, our fans will not be disappointed.”

Abobi Eddieroll added that fans should expect good music as usual.

VDJ Tflexx also confirmed that the date for the release will be communicated on his social media accounts and blogs.

He reechoed that the album will be nothing short of greatness.