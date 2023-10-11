VAR decisions could be broadcast live says Premier League chief executive

Soccer Football – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain – September 30, 2023 Referee Simon Hooper looks at the VAR monitor before giving Liverpool’s Curtis Jones a red card REUTERS/David Klein NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR ‘LIVE’ SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 45 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS.

Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham says the sport’s authorities may examine whether VAR decisions could be broadcast live.

The Premier League was rocked by the recent VAR blunder that saw Liverpool’s Luis Diaz wrongly denied what would have been the opening goal in their 2-1 defeat at Tottenham.

The error was caused by miscommunication between the VAR operator and the on-pitch officials, sparking calls for such conversations to be played during television broadcasts in future.

Live broadcasts of conversations between officials and VAR operators is currently prohibited under football’s laws.

But Bullingham, who is a director at the International Football Association Board (IFAB) which has the power to change the game’s laws, said the organisation had discussed the subject.

“Generally there is a split in the room over that, and quite often it is between the marketing and commercial people and the referees,” he said.

“Our point of view, from the marketing and commercial perspective, would normally be that transparency is a really good thing, and we want fans to have the maximum experience.”

Bullingham said an ongoing FIFA trial where referees announce and explain the outcome of an on-field review is a “step in the right direction”.

“My personal point of view is I do think (live audio) will continue to be a question over time, because the greater transparency shows how difficult the referee’s job is, and it has worked in other sport,” he said.

“There is an understandable nervousness from others that the referee’s job is hard enough as it is. In a tournament you have referees with multiple languages, so it is not as straightforward as some might suggest.

“So I think we are taking a step in the right direction with announcing the decision and explaining why it has been reached. Let’s see if that leads to further progression.”