Vacate Yorubaland now, Sunday Igboho tells killer herdsmen

Sunday Igboho

Yoruba Nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, fondly called Sunday Igboho, yesterday, issued a seven-day ultimatum to Fulani herdsmen in the South-West to vacate the region, over the killings of some farmers in Oyo and Ogun states.

He also tasked security agencies to fish out and prosecute herders, who allegedly attacked farmers in Iwere-Ile, Oyo State, and some communities in Ogun State, recently.

Igboho, in a statement, said farmers in Yorubaland and in any part of Nigeria deserve safety from criminal herders and others who will not allow them farm in peace.

The statement reads: “We are calling on the Police, the Department of State Security, DSS, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, and the Nigerian Army to address the security breaches now before the situation gets out of hand.

“We are saddened that the killings of our farmers innocently eking their living have started rearing their ugly head again. This worrisome development calls for sober reflection bearing in mind the current hardship in the country.

“The recent ambush and killing of operatives of Amotekun Security Corps, including other security agents who were trying to restore normalcy in Iwere-Ile community after the suspected Fulani herdsmen have murdered our kinsmen in Iwere-Ile must be investigated and the culprits must be made to face the music.

“While we commend Gvernor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and his counterparts in Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun for their efforts to ensure peace and healthy developments in their respective states, we are challenging the heads of security agencies to act now before the situation worsens.

“However, while we believe in the peaceful coexistence in Nigeria regardless of tribe, religion and political cleavages, we are issuing a-seven day ultimatum to Fulani herdsmen killing our people in any part of Southwest to vacate our communities now. This warning is very important. We are not going to take laws into our hands, but they must leave.

“For now, we have belief in the capability of the Federal Government under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu to ensure and guarantee the safety of lives and properties, particularly farmers in Nigeria. We must not tolerate any act that can further push up the prices of food and other edible commodities.

“Nigerians and our farmers in agrarian settlements need security presence now so that they can engage in small or large scale farming activities for food production. These killings must stop now for the benefit of all.”