Uzodimma’s tech project admits 40,000 youths Nov 4

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma’s technology-driven empowerment scheme, SkillUpImo Project, will on November 4, 2023 flag off Cohort 3 with 40,000 Imo youths.

At the event, which will hold at Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri, participants are expected to go home with startup kits.

Cohort 1 of the project, which is under the state’s Ministry of Digital Economy and E-Governance, trained, graduated and equipped 5,000 youths, while Cohort 2 graduated 15,000.

Aside the previous five trophies won the project across the country, it was also nominated as the ‘Most Digitally-Compliant State’ award due to the governor’s “excellent strides in the Information Technology industry.”

In July, this year, courtesy of the SkillUpImo, the governor and his Commissioner for Digital Economy and E-Governance, Dr. Chimezie Amadi, won two awards at the Titans of Tech event in Lagos; earlier this October, the ministry won the ‘Best State MDA in ICT Human Capacity Development’ and the commissioner bagged the ‘Distinguished GOVtech Trailblazers’ award at the inaugural edition of Nigeria Govtech Public Service Awards, organised by the Presidency through the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), with the theme, ‘Advancing Public Service Reforms Through Digital Transformation’, in Abuja.

The project empowers youths with the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) skillset.

While expecting more trophies through the project, Uzodimma said the awards were just the tip of the iceberg compared to what he would do in his second term as Imo governor.

On his part, the commissioner noted: “The project is dear to my heart. I have resolved that my leaving the job at the federal level for this will not be in vain. I have seen the tech potential in Imo youths, and, at least, 50 per cent of the talents must be developed, for me to be satisfied.”

Accolades have been pouring from many public and private individuals for the governor’s feat in IT, including the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy.