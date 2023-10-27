Uzodimma congratulates Tinubu on triumph at Supreme Court

Uzodimma

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at the Supreme Court which, Thursday, ruled that the President was validly elected by Nigerians.

Governor Uzodimma believes the Supreme Court ruling is a revalidation of the trust millions of Nigerians reposed in President Tinubu when they turned out en mass to cast their ballot for him in February 25, 2023.

The Governor in a statement he personally wrote after the Supreme Court vadict, said: “On behalf of the Government and the good people of Imo State, I extend our heartfelt congratulations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR on his triumphant victory at the Supreme Court, securing his presidency in the recent general elections.

“I commend President Tinubu’s proactive measures in stirring the economy of our dear nation. Despite interim difficulties experienced by the people, Mr. President’s policies are designed to offer greater economic advantage on a long term basis. His dedication to national development is evident and we are confident in his ability to lead our great nation towards a brighter future.

“As a State, we are ready and committed to working hand in hand with Mr. President on this national assignment. Together, we can achieve progress, unity and prosperity for our beloved country. We look forward to the collaborative efforts that will bring about positive change and growth on a national scale.

“Once again, congratulations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR and may his tenure be marked by success and progress for all Nigerians.”