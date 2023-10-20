UWCL: Super Falcons goalkeeper Nnadozie to face Chelsea, as Bayern draw PSG [Full Draw]

The draws for the 2023–2024 UEFA Women’s Champions League group stages have been conducted as European giants are set to lock horns.

16 teams from different UEFA member nations were placed in four pots of four teams each. Teams from the same country cannot face each other in the group stage.

Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie will face English women’s side Chelsea FC. Nnadozie was instrumental to Paris FC’s success, as the club defeated two-time winner Wolfsburg 5-3 on aggregate to qualify.

The defending champions, Barcelona, were drawn in Group A and will face Benfica women in a group they are expected to qualify from.

The Full Draw

Group A: Barcelona, Rosengard, Benfica Eintratch Frankfurt

Group B: Lyon, Slavia Praha, St Polten, Brann

Group C: Bayern Munich, PSG, Roma, Ajax

Group D: Chelsea, Real Madrid, Hacken, Paris FC