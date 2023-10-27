Uwak lauds Tinubu’s Supreme Court victory

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Rt. Hon. Robinson Uwak, a former member of the House of Representatives, has lauded President Bola Tinubu’s Supreme Court victory regarding the February 25 presidential election.

He hailed the verdict as a triumph for democracy, the rule of law, and order in Nigeria.

Uwak extended his commendations to the legal team that represented the President, applauding them for effectively presenting cogent legal arguments that resulted in the dismissal of petitions against Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

He noted that this victory has paved the way for national unity and the advancement of the country under the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda.

“With the victory of President Tinubu, Nigerian democracy has been strengthened and made more vibrant for the good of all citizens,” Uwak stated.

He also urged Nigerians to exercise patience with the current administration, expressing his faith in President Tinubu’s capacity to vastly improve the nation’s fortunes.

The Supreme Court judgment on Thursday rejected the appeals of the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and the Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi.

The appeals were dismissed for lacking in merit and being vexatious, thereby affirming the Presidential Election Petitions Court’s initial judgment in September, which had previously dismissed the candidates’ petitions.