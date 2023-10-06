US to host investor roadshow in Nigeria

The U.S., through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission in Nigeria and U.S. government’s Prosper Africa and Power Africa initiatives, will host an investor roadshow from Oct. 9 to 13.

In a statement on Friday, the U.S. mission said the roadshow would expose American investors to investment opportunities and the investment ecosystem in Nigeria.

It was noted in the statement that 12 executives from leading U.S. pension funds and financial service providers, managing over 1 trillion dollars in assets, would hold meetings with Nigerian companies and fund managers during the trip.

The mission said a key objective of the trip was to break down information gaps on Nigeria’s business environment and real and perceived risks, so that investors could accurately assess business and project opportunities.

“The roadshow comes at an opportune time, given the significant reforms instituted by the Nigerian government under a new administration,” said the statement.

The statement also quoted U.S. Consul General to Lagos, Will Stevens, to have said that beyond advancing specific investment opportunities, the trip was about building enduring trade and investment relationships between America and Nigerian partners.

“I would like to thank USAID for supporting this inaugural delegation of U.S. investors, in partnership with Chapel Hill Denham and International Investor Network,” Stevens noted.

The mission said the investors were scheduled to participate in site visits, events, and investor pitch sessions in Abuja and Lagos, adding that they would engage with U.S. government representatives to understand U.S. trade and investment priorities in the region.

According to the mission, the roadshow advances USAID’s efforts to mobilise greater private sector investment into infrastructure projects in priority sectors including agriculture, water, sanitation and hygiene, and renewable energy.

It also advances Prosper Africa’s mandate as a presidential initiative to transform the economic relationship between Africa and the U.S. and drive large scale investment to the continent.

NAN reports that the visit follows the “Investing in Development” conference, held earlier this year in Nigeria, which highlighted greater private sector investment in infrastructure as a key pathway to achieving Nigeria’s development objectives.