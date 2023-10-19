US, Canada, others warn citizens against travelling to Belgium over terrorist attack

The United States, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom have cautioned their citizens from travelling to Belgium following the attack that happened on Monday evening.

Vanguard reported that two Swedish nationals were killed and another person injured during a shooting at Place Sainctelette in Brussels on Monday evening.

Reacting to the incident, the US State Department increased travel advisory to the second level, warning travellers headed to Belgium to be extra cautious when travelling there due to the recent terrorist attack.

In the statement, the US noted terrorist groups in the European country are plotting possible attacks stressing public places as targets.

“Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, local government facilities, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, major sporting, music, and cultural events, educational institutions, airports, and other public areas,” US Department of State.

In the same vein, the US neighbour, Canada also issued travel warnings for citizens, with the National Crisis Center raising the national threat level to four.

The Canadians were told to “Exercise a high degree of caution in Belgium due to the threat of terrorism. A shooting took place on the evening of October 16, 2023, in downtown Brussels. Two people were killed and another wounded. Police neutralized the suspect on the morning of October 17, 2023.”

Australia was not left out in the issuance of travel advisory to its citizens saying, “Following a terrorist attack, the threat level for Belgium, including Brussels, is now level 3 of 4, meaning there’s a possible and imminent threat. We advise [to] exercise a high degree of caution in Belgium due to the risk of terrorist attack.”

Moreover, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) of the United Kingdom has also updated its security level for travel to Belgium, warning travellers regarding the shooting in Brussels.

“A shooting on Boulevard d’Ypres in central Brussels on 16 October 2023 caused two fatalities. In response to the terrorist attack, the Belgian authorities raised the threat level for the Brussels-Capital Region to the maximum level 4 and advised people to refrain from unnecessary travel,” FCDO said.