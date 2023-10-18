Unilorin student’s suicide: It’s most horrible way to die – Sch mgt

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The management of the University of Ilorin has expressed shock over the suicide of its student, Hameedat Sanni, on Wednesday morning describing it “as a most horrible way to die.”

The late student Hameedat who resided in Rubik, a private hostel within the University environment was said to have had a male friend on Snapchat who she lent N500,000.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the Snapchat male friend was said to have lured Hameedat to lend her the money on the pretext that he urgently needed the amount to treat his mother who had breast cancer in the hospital assuring he would pay the money back.

Further findings revealed that the N500,000 was lent to the Snapchat friend out of the sum of N1 million her mother reportedly kept in her account.

Vanguard however learnt that immediately after Hameedat transferred the amount to him he blocked all her contacts, a development that forced the student into heavy depression having known that she had been duped.

It was while her innocent mother was reportedly asking for the money that made her eventually poisoned herself to death on Wednesday morning.

The University authorities in a statement issued by Director of Information, Kunle Akogun said it was surprising that despite the reputation of the institution as a bastion of moral and academic education, any of its students could take the opposite direction.

While the institution condoles with the parents, siblings, friends, and colleagues of the deceased, it counselled students to be wary of the company they keep in order not to fall into the traps of scammers.

The statement titled, “UNILORIN condoles with parents of the deceased student.

“The management of the University of Ilorin has received with sadness the death of one of the University students, Sanni Hameedat, by suicide allegedly over a failed financial transaction,” the statement read.

A statement by the University’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Kunle Akogun, on behalf of the management, described the incident as “a most horrible way to die, especially for a promising young lady who had every opportunity before her to make it big in life.

“Mr Akogun expressed the University management’s sympathy with the parents, siblings, friends, and colleagues of the deceased and prayed that God gives them the fortitude to bear the loss.

“The management then counselled the students of the University to be wary of the company they keep in order not to fall into the traps of scammers.

“The University of Ilorin is reputed to be a bastion of moral and academic education and we are surprised that any of our students, upon all the moral and academic instructions inculcated in them, could have associated with such undesirable element of a supposed boyfriend, and even went ahead to take the extreme step of taking her own life”, the University management lamented.