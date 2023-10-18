Unveiling the impostor, con artist, Lloyd Ukwu

By Josef Onoh

My attention was drawn to an attempt by one Lloyd Ukwu, a United States-based Nigerian claiming to be the Executive Director of NADECO USA, and who under the same umbrella of falsehood wrote a letter, which dated Tuesday, October 10 and signed by the said character to ECOWAS where amongst other things he urged the regional body to probe the allegations especially as they bother on the President Bola Tinubu’s certificates from the Chicago State University.

For the avoidance of doubt, I wish to make it clear that we are not surprised at the activities of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) hireling, Mr. Lloyd F. Ukwu’s imminent campaign of calumny directed at President Tinubu. I recall we brought to the attention of Nigerians and the world in March this year via a statement issued by the current Honourable Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, titled “Public Alert on Nefarious Agenda of NADECO Impostor, Lloyd Ukwu, in the United States of America,” and specifically his intention to disparage and cast aspersions on the credibility of the 2023 presidential election freely and fairly won by Tinubu.

We also stated emphatically and without any ambiguity that Ukwu is an impostor, hellbent on hoodwinking unsuspecting Nigerians in the diaspora and the international community while attempting to fraudulently exploit the NADECO platform for his paymasters against President Tinubu.

Although the letter to ECOWAS against the President authored by the said character is baseless and without effect, the main goal of ECOWAS is to promote economic cooperation among member states in order to raise living standards and promote economic development and not going into a wild goose chase.

I wish to inform the Nigerians and the world that the said character Lloyd F. Ukwu is a member of the District of Columbia Bar, having been admitted on October 13, 1989 and assigned Bar Number 420617. He practices through a firm – Ukwu & Associates, primarily in the field of immigration law, but his practice also includes divorce, criminal law and personal injury. And not a Member nor representative of NADECO.

The said character aside from parading as a NADECO impostor was suspended from practice on verified evidence against him for DISHONESTY, FRAUD, DECEIT AND MISREPRESENTATION

by the District of Columbia Court of Appeals in RE: Lloyd F. UKWU, Respondent. A Member of the Bar of the District of Columbia Court of Appeals (Bar Registration No. 420617); No. 05-BG-788; Decided: June 21, 2007.



Before RUIZ and BLACKBURNE-RIGSBY, Associate Judges, and SCHWELB, Senior Judge.

On December 10, 2003, and January 14, 2004, Bar Counsel charged Lloyd Ukwu with violations of various Rules of Professional Conduct in relation to his representation of five clients: Michael Madagu, Malinda Davies, Owanate Davies, Toyin Asegieme, and Esther Tembi.

Lloyd F. Ukwu was suspended from practice in the District of Columbia for a period of two years. As a condition of reinstatement at the conclusion of his suspension, Mr. Ukwu was required to – Establish his fitness to practice law pursuant to D.C. Bar R. XI, § 16; and Pay restitution in the following amounts: $2,000 to Michael Madagu $5,855 to Toyin Asegieme; and $2,000 to Esther Tembi; with interest of 6% per annum from the date of each client’s payment.

I wish to bring the attention of Nigerians and the world that the false media narratives and disinformation surrounding the CSU comedy of errors by the PDP was being carried out by the said fraudulent character, Lloyd Ukwu whose services was engaged by the defeated “Cam Gerian” presidential candidate of the PDP.

Recall that same Kojoli Siddiq Atiku Abubakar of the PDP hired the services of same unscrupulous character in 2019 against the then President Buhari.



Atiku Abubakar, (The Trinity) who was then the presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 general elections. Atiku agreed to pay foreign experts up to $180,000, equivalent to N190.8 million in today’s value, to facilitate his visit to the United States and get him recognised as president by the American government.

I’m aware that this information was contained in different contracts filed with the US Department of Justice in February and April of 2019. The documents are considered public records and their filing is required by the US Foreign Agents Registration Act of 1938. If anyone is in doubt he should go and verify!

In one of the agreements with registration number 6637, Atiku agreed to pay John Barnett the sum of $150,000 to facilitate a trip to Washington DC, the US capital. Barnett, in a letter dated November 29, 2018, and written to Atiku to accept his offer, agreed to facilitate his trip “for an event to be hosted on your behalf by the Atlantic Council on December 20, 2018 between 2-3pm.



In attempting to obtain a visa for Atiku, the help of the Political Counsellor at the US Embassy to Nigeria, Anton Smith, was sought multiple times and the aim of the contract itself was the “Election of Atiku Abubakar to the Presidency of Nigeria.”



Atiku also paid another $30,000 and hired Fein & Delvalle PLLC, a Washington DC-based law firm, for the “provision of legal, consultancy and public advocacy services to get US recognition as president. Atiku’s battle for recognition as Nigeria’s duly elected president in the 2019 general elections is not restricted to the local judicial system. He and the PDP also spent to influence the US government to grant him this recognition.



Fein & Delvalle was to consult with Congress members towards passing House and Senate resolutions to restrain from a final recognition of a winner. Fein & Delvalle PLLC agreed to establish and operate a Situation Room located in their Capitol Hill offices at 300 New Jersey Ave., NW, Suite 900, Washington, D.C.

I wish at this point to bring the attention of Nigerians to a letter addressed to Atiku Abubakar by the firm back in 2019: “A Nigerian Barrister and trusted confidant of Your-Excellency, Dr. Lloyd Ukwu, will assist in the operations of the U.S. Situation Room, which will be a focal point for information forwarded by your Nigeria-based Command Center Situation Room and otherwise obtained to execute strategies to secure

international/and United States endorsement of your efforts to defeat the flagrant violence and illegalities orchestrated by the APC and President Buhari to corrupt and compromise the February 23, 2019, presidential election in subversion of the will of the Nigerian People.”



Finally anyone who has gone through my narrations setting aside emotions but applying common sense will clearly understand that Atiku Abubakar and the PDP has long planned and orchestrated this campaign of calumy and disinformation against not only former President Buhari, but currently unleashing everything negative disinformation and campaign of calumy against President Tinubu using unscrupulous characters like Lloyd Ukwu. Hence, he should not be taken seriously but as a fraud and impostor.



Having a background knowledge on immigration matters, I advice he invests his energy on his migrant “Cam Garian client and obtain a valid identity for him.



Dr. Onoh was the spokesman of President Bola Tinubu in the south east, during the 2023 presidential campaign