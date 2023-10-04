University of Ibadan: Asido campus network hosts suicide prevention awareness initiative

Globally, there has been a worrying concern on the rise in youth suicide and this is a very serious issue in Nigeria.

In support of suicide awareness and prevention, Asido Campus Network, University of Ibadan held a grand finale of its suicide awareness event at the institution’s Trenchard Hall

recently.

The event, tagged “Matters that Matter,” showcased a unique blend of artistic expressions, including a stage play, spoken word performances, and painting. It also featured the final stage of an oratory contest among the halls of residence at the prestigious university.



Suicide remains a global concern, claiming approximately 20 million lives each year. The youth, aged 15-29, have not been immune to this scourge, with increasing suicide rates in this demographic. Yet, it’s a topic that often goes unspoken among Gen Z peers due to ignorance, stigma, and misconceptions.

Asido Campus Network, UI, a youth arm of Asido Foundation, recognized the urgency of addressing this issue and sought to engage students in a setting where they would be receptive.



Atere Semiloore, the National President of Asido Campus Network, stated, “We’re creating hope through action with a range of innovative events, local actions for a global change in Mental health. These activities are not just a creative endeavor; it’s a youth-led movement to raise awareness, inspire change and promote dialogue around suicide prevention, a pressing issue that profoundly affects our generation.”



The event served as a platform for students, professionals, student leaders, and school management to discuss strategies for preventing suicide.



The President of Asido Campus Network, UI, Tawakalit Olaoluwa emphasized the importance of meaningful conversations, saying, “Young people need to know they are not alone, and the best way to reduce the burden of suicide is to continue to have meaningful conversations about it. This way, youth know how to help and how to access help.”



The event was a blend of education and entertainment, with actors and actresses delivering powerful messages about various mental health issues. Precious Idiaye, representing Alexander Brown Hall, emerged as the winner of the Oratory Contest, with Mclaniyi Adefehintola of Obafemi Awolowo Hall and Courage Uwhokori of Kenneth Mellanby Hall as first and second runners-up, all receiving prizes.



Asido Foundation envisions a Nigerian society where all individuals, regardless of age, gender, socio-economic status, religious creed, or ethnicity, enjoy optimal mental health. It’s heartening to see young people leading the charge in promoting mental health awareness and suicide prevention.



Other special guests at the event include the Deputy Dean of Students, Dr. Ladun Raji-Aiki as well as her predecessor, Dr. Demola Lewis who were both the Chairpersons for the event, Dr Adekunle Titus, a medical doctor; Dr Olayinka Egbokhare, a lecturer in the university Tawakalit Olaoluwa, and Mr. Mohammed Ahmed, Director of Youth Mental Health Asido Foundation.