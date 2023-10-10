United airlines de-boards unruly passenger at Lagos airport

By Prince Okafor

United Nigeria Airlines, UNA, on Tuesday remove an unruly female passenger from its Lagos to Owerri-bound aircraft, Flight U5 0510.

The passenger was escorted off the plane by security agents after her disruptive behavior jeopardized the safety and order on board.

Vanguard gathered that, the disturbance began when a flight attendant asked the passenger to place her handbag in the overhead bin.

The passenger refused, becoming confrontational and loudly protesting the request, saying, “This is my handbag, and you shouldn’t direct or tell me where to put it.

“This is not my first time on an aircraft. Please do not disturb me, leave me and my bag alone.”

Her actions caused a delay in the flight schedule as she continued to raise her voice. Shortly after, security personnel were called to intervene and escorted her off the plane.

Captain Tanunotonye Edom, the aircraft’s captain, apologised to the other passengers who were understandably concerned about the delay. The flight, originally scheduled for a 7 am departure, was delayed by several minutes, departing shortly before 8 am.